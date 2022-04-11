ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.77%)
ASL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.39%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
CNERGY 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (15.06%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (9.95%)
FNEL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (11.51%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.09%)
HUMNL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (8.85%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.53%)
KOSM 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.11%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.66%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.12%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.66%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.27%)
SNGP 32.85 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (6.52%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.76 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.56%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WAVES 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.9%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (22.67%)
YOUW 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (10.73%)
BR100 4,645 Increased By 211.7 (4.78%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 45,967 Increased By 1522.9 (3.43%)
KSE30 17,661 Increased By 646.5 (3.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may test support at $93.80

Reuters 11 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $93.80 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards $90.55.

The bounce triggered by the support seems to have ended around a resistance at $98.16.

The downtrend may have resumed.

The bounce adopted a corrective mode, which suggests an incomplete downtrend from $116.64.

A triangle has been confirmed as bearish continuation pattern, suggesting a target of $90.55, the 100% projection level of a wave (c) from $108.75.

US oil may test support at $93.80

A break above $98.16 could lead to a gain into $99.65-$101.80 range. On the daily chart, a big triangle is contracting to a point, which looks like a top pattern.

The triangle will be confirmed when oil breaks $93.79.

A bearish target of $88.39 will be established accordingly.

However, before oil breaks the support at $93.79, it may stabilize around this level and bounce thereafter, as this support will be strengthened by a similar one at $93.53, the March 15 low.

US oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may test support at $93.80

Mekran Div: Iran, Pakistan set to settle power issues

Shehbaz nominated for PM post: PTI MNAs to quit NA in protest?

Election for Leader of House: Shehbaz, Qureshi submit nomination papers

Non-payment of dues: Power Div warns KE of stern action

Extension in PPA: Senate panel seeks details of payments made to KAPCO

‘Non-dom’ tax status for UK minister fuels attacks on govt

PTI supporters hold widescale rallies to protest against 'foreign conspiracy'

Israel launches West Bank raids

ISPR refutes BBC Urdu story

Macron and Le Pen head for French election runoff

Read more stories