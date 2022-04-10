PTI says residence of Imran Khan's focal person on digital media raided

The house of Dr Arsalan Khalid, former prime minister Imran Khan’s focal person on digital media, was raided in the wee hours of Sunday, soon after the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan was passed in the National Assembly.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) verified Twitter account reported the development Sunday morning, asking the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to look into the matter.

The tweet mentioned that those who raided the house [in plain clothes] took all phones and devices from his family.

“He had never abused anyone on social media and never attacked any institutions,” it added.

PTI leaders condemn the raid

Former Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that the raid on Dr Arslan Khalid’s house was highly condemnable.

“Patriotic youth like Dr Arslan are an asset for the nation,” he said.

‘We will not seek revenge but…’: Shehbaz

Former Education Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood said that he was “distressed to learn that Dr Arsalan Khalid’s home was raided and his family harassed.”

Reacting to the development, veteran PTI leader and former Human Rights Minister, Dr Shireen Mazari said “intolerance for criticism leads to irrational rage.”

Taking the floor after the success of the no-confidence motion, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and the joint opposition’s candidate for the premiership Shehbaz Sharif said that he would heal the wounds of the nation by adopting a reconciliation policy.

“We will not take revenge from anybody,” he said, adding that there will be no injustice and innocent people will not be sent behind the bars. He, however, said that the law will take its course.