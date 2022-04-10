Upper Sindh, south Punjab: Very hot weather likely today

KARACHI: A very hot weather is expected to prevail over upper Sindh and south Punjab on Sunday (today), the Met Office said on Saturday.

“Temperature is likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country during the current week”, it said that mainly hot and dry weather may grip most parts of the country on Sunday.

It said that a very hot and dry weather is likely to continue in central and upper Sindh with a maximum temperature ranging between 43 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius over the period.

In the past 24 hours: Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

Maximum temperature was recorded in Shaheed Benazirabad 47 degrees Celsius, Padidan, Mohenjo Daro, Mithi, Dadu, Khairpur, Sibbi, Jacobabad, Chhor, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan and Khanpur 45, each.

However, isolated rain, thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Mir Khani received 9 mm of the rains, Chitral 5 mm, Kalam and Drosh 4 mm, each.

