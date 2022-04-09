Hammad falls unconscious

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar seemed low on energy on Friday as he fell unconscious in the PM House, sources said on Friday.

The energy minister lost his consciousness due to dehydration as he was fasting. Hammad Azhar was given medical treatment inside the PM House.

It may be mentioned here that the last few days were very hectic for all the leaders whether in Government or in the Opposition, multiplying the burden as the mercury was also moving upwards.