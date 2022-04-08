Hong Kong shares begin with losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on the back foot Friday morning, extending a selling-off this week fuelled by concerns about the Federal Reserve's plans to aggressively tighten monetary policy to fight inflation.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.65 percent, or 141.45 points, to 21,667.53.

Hong Kong shares close deep in red

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.10 percent, or 3.18 points, to 3,239.88, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also rose 0.10 percent, or 2.10 points, to 2,089.63.