Inglis gets Australia contract, Wade and Harris axed

MELBOURNE: Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade and out-of-favour opener Marcus Harris were among those axed on Thursday from Cricket Australia's list of nationally contracted players, but Josh Inglis was a winner.

Others omitted include all-rounder Moises Henriques, batsman Ben McDermott and bowlers Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson.

Paceman James Pattinson, who is now retired, and former Test captain Tim Paine were also absent. Paine remains on an indefinite break from the game after a sexting scandal.

The number of players in the group, which forms the core of Australia's international squads, was the maximum 20 allowed. Those who missed out can still though represent Australia.

Dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Inglis was a key addition for 2022-23 while Mitch Marsh, Scott Boland, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Swepson all retained their places having earned contract upgrades last season.

"We believe this group provide us great coverage and versatility across all formats while others, as we saw in the past year, will continue to get opportunities to play a big part," said chief selector George Bailey.

"To contract just 20 players was challenging given the number of key series and the cycle of upcoming T20 and one-day World Cups, all of which will require varying skill sets and combinations."

Players not picked Thursday can still win a full contract by earning 12 'upgrade points' during the year, with a Test match worth five points, an ODI two points and a T20 one point.

Australia contracted players: Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Adam Zampa.