ANL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.4%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.45%)
GTECH 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
KEL 2.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
PACE 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
TREET 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
TRG 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
WAVES 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,379 Decreased By -35 (-0.79%)
BR30 15,656 Decreased By -111.9 (-0.71%)
KSE100 43,896 Decreased By -214.7 (-0.49%)
KSE30 16,754 Decreased By -87.7 (-0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Inglis gets Australia contract, Wade and Harris axed

AFP 07 Apr, 2022

MELBOURNE: Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade and out-of-favour opener Marcus Harris were among those axed on Thursday from Cricket Australia's list of nationally contracted players, but Josh Inglis was a winner.

Others omitted include all-rounder Moises Henriques, batsman Ben McDermott and bowlers Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson.

Paceman James Pattinson, who is now retired, and former Test captain Tim Paine were also absent. Paine remains on an indefinite break from the game after a sexting scandal.

The number of players in the group, which forms the core of Australia's international squads, was the maximum 20 allowed. Those who missed out can still though represent Australia.

Dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Inglis was a key addition for 2022-23 while Mitch Marsh, Scott Boland, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Swepson all retained their places having earned contract upgrades last season.

"We believe this group provide us great coverage and versatility across all formats while others, as we saw in the past year, will continue to get opportunities to play a big part," said chief selector George Bailey.

Root still the right man to lead England, says Gough

"To contract just 20 players was challenging given the number of key series and the cycle of upcoming T20 and one-day World Cups, all of which will require varying skill sets and combinations."

Players not picked Thursday can still win a full contract by earning 12 'upgrade points' during the year, with a Test match worth five points, an ODI two points and a T20 one point.

Australia contracted players: Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Glenn Maxwell Matthew Wade Tim Paine Marcus Harris Scott Boland Kane Richardson James Pattinson George Bailey

Comments

1000 characters

Inglis gets Australia contract, Wade and Harris axed

‘199 MPAs support Hamza’

Sindh PA adopts resolution against NA deputy speaker’s ruling on no-trust motion

SC likely to rule today on Imran blocking his own ouster

PPRA board accords approval: MoU signed in compliance with IMF’s conditions

Benami properties in capital: Investigation hits a snag

Caretaker setup empowered to procure new loans

Partial clearance of dues: Govt approves Rs182bn for GPPs

Cement exports: Manufacturers, revenue collection, FX reserves affected badly by decline

Cabinet okays repurposing of Rs5bn aid to Afghanistan

FTO’s judgement: LTO Karachi, carmaker agree on refund mechanism

Read more stories