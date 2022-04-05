ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
ASC 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
ASL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.3%)
AVN 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.16%)
BOP 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
FNEL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
GGGL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.91%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
GTECH 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.11%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.5%)
KEL 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.56%)
PACE 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.77%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.06%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 30.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.62%)
TELE 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.29%)
TPL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TPLP 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.88%)
TREET 32.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.69%)
TRG 76.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.56%)
UNITY 25.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.45%)
WAVES 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
BR100 4,421 Increased By 26.7 (0.61%)
BR30 15,744 Increased By 83.5 (0.53%)
KSE100 44,235 Increased By 333.3 (0.76%)
KSE30 16,884 Increased By 147.6 (0.88%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil climbs on prospect of fresh Russia sanctions

Reuters 05 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: Oil futures extended gains on Tuesday as the United States and Europe planned new sanctions to punish Moscow over alleged war crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine, adding to concerns about supply disruptions, while Iran nuclear talks stalled.

Brent crude futures rose $1.20, or 1.1%, to $108.73 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures were up $1.25, or 1.2%, at $104.53 a barrel at 0420 GMT.

Both contracts briefly jumped more than $2 a barrel in early Asian trade after Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said the International Energy Agency (IEA) was still working out details for a planned second round of a coordinated oil releases.

Global crude futures had settled up more than 3% on Monday on the threat of more sanctions on Russia over civilian killings in Ukraine and following a pause in Vienna on talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal, which could put more Iranian barrels into the market.

Iran blamed the United States for halting the talks.

“The geopolitical tension is most likely to keep the oil price gaining in the coming days despite efforts made by US and allies,” said Tina Teng, a markets analyst at CMC Markets APAC & Canada, referring to the coordinated oil release by consuming countries.

“In the long run, oil prices may continue the upside momentum due to supply shortfalls and hedging demands to counter high inflation.”

Consultancy Wood Mackenzie on Monday estimated EU members and advanced economies including Japan and South Korea could “swap” some 650,000 barrels per day of Russian crude oil with similar grades and volumes. These would primarily come from Middle East volumes that are normally purchased by China and India.

India’s state run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. purchased 1 million barrels of Russian Urals for May loading, in a rare move driven by the steep discount offered.

“Global crude oil trade will rebalance by ‘crude swapping’ between ‘self-sanctioning’ advanced economies and developing markets,” said Alex Sun, a managing consultant for Wood Mackenzie, noting that a steep discount for Russian Urals barrels has created a buying opportunity for China to fill declining strategic reserves.

Crude Oil Brent oil International Energy Agency

Comments

1000 characters

Oil climbs on prospect of fresh Russia sanctions

Afghan transit trade: SBP defers certain requirements till Dec 31st

Jul-Mar trade deficit widens 70.1pc

Proceedings of NSC meeting: Bilawal urges ISPR to clarify

EFF programme: 7th review to remain pending till formation of new govt: IMF

Imran proposes name of Justice Gulzar as caretaker PM

Shehbaz refuses to respond to president’s letter

Deal with IMF: PSDP faces grim prospect of major cut

Govts, businesses ‘lying’ on climate efforts: UN

‘Now or never’ to avoid climate catastrophe, warns UN

17p GST, non-payment of refunds: Pharma sector warns of shortage of lifesaving drugs

Read more stories