LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Monday allowed an appeal of a fashion model Uzma Rao alias Tooba and acquitted her of charge of killing a fellow model Abeera. A trial court in 2018 had awarded death sentence to the appellant while acquitted two other accused Farooq Rehman and Hakeem Zeeshan. Sherakot police had registered the FIR.

