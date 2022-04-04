Imran following Musharraf’s footsteps: Musadik

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Musadik Malik has said that Imran Khan is following the footsteps of military dictator General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf. In a statement issued on Sunday, he said that both Imran Khan and Pervez Musharraf violated the constitution of the country.

Malik said that Governor Punjab was asked to dissolve the assembly and was removed over refusal. Today the national assembly removed PM Imran Khan and Speaker NA alleged the assembly members, he added.

The PML-N leader further stated that Imran Khan was trying to create a constitutional crisis in the country. Commenting over the letter which the government claimed to an international conspiracy against PTI government, Musadik Malik said that letter was not made public till No-Trust move against government was planned.

