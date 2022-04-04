ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,466
28524hr
Sindh
575,683
Punjab
505,127
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,088
KPK
219,106
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran following Musharraf’s footsteps: Musadik

04 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Musadik Malik has said that Imran Khan is following the footsteps of military dictator General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf. In a statement issued on Sunday, he said that both Imran Khan and Pervez Musharraf violated the constitution of the country.

Malik said that Governor Punjab was asked to dissolve the assembly and was removed over refusal. Today the national assembly removed PM Imran Khan and Speaker NA alleged the assembly members, he added.

The PML-N leader further stated that Imran Khan was trying to create a constitutional crisis in the country. Commenting over the letter which the government claimed to an international conspiracy against PTI government, Musadik Malik said that letter was not made public till No-Trust move against government was planned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Imran Khan PMLN Musadik Malik Musharraf’s footsteps

Comments

1000 characters

Imran following Musharraf’s footsteps: Musadik

Cabinet Div de-notifies Imran as PM

Ex-governor Sarwar assails his sacking ‘late at night’

President dissolves NA on PM’s advice

Army not involved in politics: ISPR

Opposition jolted by deputy speaker’s ruling

Export-oriented sector: MoF for linking subsidies to higher growth

Kremlin warns West: rouble-for-gas scheme is the ‘prototype’

Public order must be maintained: SC

Omar Sarfraz Cheema takes oath as Punjab Governor

Ukraine accuses Russia of civilian ‘massacre’; Russia denies this

Read more stories