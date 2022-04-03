ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,466
28524hr
Sindh
575,683
Punjab
505,127
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,088
KPK
219,106
Delhi coach Ponting expects Nortje, Warner boost for Lucknow game

Reuters 03 Apr, 2022

NEW DELHI: South Africa seamer Anrich Nortje and Australia opener David Warner will be available for Delhi Capitals’ next match in the Indian Premier League (IPL), coach Ricky Ponting said after the team’s defeat by Gujarat Titans on Saturday.

Nortje has not played since last year’s Twenty20 World Cup after being sidelined with a back and hip injury.

Ponting said the 28-year-old has resumed bowling in the nets and would play Thursday’s match against IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.

“I think he has to get through another maybe four or five-over spell at 100 percent capacity and then I think if he gets clearance from Cricket South Africa, he should be right to go,” Ponting said.

“We have got a few more days before our next game, so hopefully he is available for selection for that one.”

Former Australia captain Ponting was also looking forward to the arrivals of compatriots Warner and Mitchell Marsh.

India plans women’s IPL next year

Warner has landed in Mumbai after being rested for the limited-overs leg of Australia’s tour of Pakistan, while Marsh is recovering from a hip strain. “Davey should be there for the next game and Mitch Marsh for the game after,” Ponting said.

“He (Marsh) picked up that slight hip flexor strain in Pakistan. So we need to get a lot of treatment work into him and obviously a few good training sessions before he is available for selection.”

Delhi are currently fourth in the IPL points table after winning one and losing one.

