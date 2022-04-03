ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,360
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,181
20824hr
Sindh
575,473
Punjab
505,087
Balochistan
35,475
Islamabad
135,083
KPK
219,081
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Tareen group’s’ three MPAs vow support to PML-Q’s Elahi

NNI 03 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Three members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident faction, Jahangir Tareen group, have announced to vote for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the Punjab Chief Minister election on Sunday (today).

“Three members of Punjab Assembly Ameer Muhammad, Abdul Hayee and Rafaqat Gillani have expressed their support for Pervaiz Elahi”, PML-Q sources said. “These members reached Punjab Assembly along with Chaudhry Moonis Elahi”, sources said.

“More members of Tareen group will soon join us”, party sources added.

It is to be mentioned here that Jahangir Tareen group, on Saturday formally announced to support the joint opposition’s candidate Hamza Shehbaz for Punjab CM office.

Jahangir Tareen group announcement was made by MPA Nauman Langrial at a press conference in Lahore along with Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz.

“Jahangir Tareen group will vote for PML-N in Punjab chief minister election on Sunday (today)”, said Langrial, adding that the Tareen group made this decision for the betterment of the country. Earlier, Hamza Shehbaz along with the PML-N delegation reached the residence of Malik Nauman Langrial.

The MPAs of Tareen group, Faisal Jaboana, Abdul Hayee Dasti, MPAs Saeed Niwani, Salman Naeem, Tahir Randhawa, Ishaq Khan Khakwani and others were present in the meeting. It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 186 lawmakers in the 371-member Punjab Assembly required to win CM election, which will be held on Sunday to elect the new chief minister of the province.

Punjab assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Jahangir Tareen group Ameer Muhammad

Comments

1000 characters

‘Tareen group’s’ three MPAs vow support to PML-Q’s Elahi

WTO’s TPR asks country to further diversify export base

KE asks govt to release Rs3.4bn under PM’s relief package

Erstwhile Pata/Fata units: No tax relief beyond determined quota after 15th

Audit, return filing by businesspeople: FBR to give relaxation on integration with new systems

PM urges youth to hold ‘peaceful’ protests

Pakistan wants to resolve regional issues through partnerships: COAS

‘Confrontation with Constitution’: Shehbaz warns PM of consequences

‘Certain PML-N MPs are contacting me’, claims embattled PM

0.36m sets imported: 3.94m mobile phones assembled locally in Feb: PTA

Restoration of sacked PARC employees: IHC declares directives of PAC as illegal

Read more stories