‘Tareen group’s’ three MPAs vow support to PML-Q’s Elahi

LAHORE: Three members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident faction, Jahangir Tareen group, have announced to vote for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the Punjab Chief Minister election on Sunday (today).

“Three members of Punjab Assembly Ameer Muhammad, Abdul Hayee and Rafaqat Gillani have expressed their support for Pervaiz Elahi”, PML-Q sources said. “These members reached Punjab Assembly along with Chaudhry Moonis Elahi”, sources said.

“More members of Tareen group will soon join us”, party sources added.

It is to be mentioned here that Jahangir Tareen group, on Saturday formally announced to support the joint opposition’s candidate Hamza Shehbaz for Punjab CM office.

Jahangir Tareen group announcement was made by MPA Nauman Langrial at a press conference in Lahore along with Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz.

“Jahangir Tareen group will vote for PML-N in Punjab chief minister election on Sunday (today)”, said Langrial, adding that the Tareen group made this decision for the betterment of the country. Earlier, Hamza Shehbaz along with the PML-N delegation reached the residence of Malik Nauman Langrial.

The MPAs of Tareen group, Faisal Jaboana, Abdul Hayee Dasti, MPAs Saeed Niwani, Salman Naeem, Tahir Randhawa, Ishaq Khan Khakwani and others were present in the meeting. It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 186 lawmakers in the 371-member Punjab Assembly required to win CM election, which will be held on Sunday to elect the new chief minister of the province.