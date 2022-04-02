Bangladesh's Mahmudul hits century but South Africa lead by 69

DURBAN: Mahmudul Hasan Joy became the first Bangladesh batsman to make a Test century against South Africa but could not prevent the hosts from taking a first innings lead on the third day of the first Test at Kingsmead on Saturday.

Opening batsman Mahmudul made 137 before he was last man out in a Bangladesh innings of 298.

South Africa led by 69 runs on the first innings.

Off-spinner Simon Harmer took four for 103 for South Africa. He was unable to add to the four wickets he took on the second day. Debutant fast bowler Lizaad Williams took three for 54.