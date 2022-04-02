ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Crown gains after rate hike

Reuters 02 Apr, 2022

PRAGUE: The Czech crown rose on Friday to its highest level since Feb. 21 as markets took in the central bank’s latest rate hike, while Hungary’s forint pushed higher before a closely watched election.

Central European markets generally drifted with worry over the Russia-Ukraine conflict still high. But stock markets in the region bucked global weakness and climbed, with Prague near 1-month highs.

The forint edged up to 367.80 to the euro before an election on Sunday when Prime Minister Viktor Orban faces a united opposition for the first time since he came to power in 2010.

According to the latest polls, Orban’s ruling Fidesz party has a narrow lead over the opposition alliance.

The crown was the main currency mover on Friday, rising 0.2% on the day to 24.40 to the euro by 1004 GMT. It touched a session high of 24.31 earlier.

The currency has had limited reaction to a Thursday interest rate hike that brought the base Czech rate to 5.00%, its highest since 2001 as the central bank kept up its fight against inflation.

With prices set to rise further amid fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Czech National Bank (CNB) said it was ready to continue raising rates.

Markets see scope for further rises, although growth worries - after the central bank said on Thursday this year’s growth outlook of 3% could be cut in half - could limit that room. Inflation has soared since last year due to supply chain problems, rising energy costs and strong consumer demand and wage growth. War in Ukraine is adding to woes.

Polish inflation surged to 10.9% in March, statistics office data showed on Friday, reaching double digits for the first time since 2000. The zloty was a tad down at 4.647 per euro.

Czech crown Central European markets central bank’s latest rate hike

Comments

Comments are closed.

Crown gains after rate hike

Jul-Mar exports grow 25pc to $23.332 billion YoY

Fertilizer for farmers: ECC directs ministry to formulate ‘rationalized’ policy

Fertilizer firms being issued show-cause notices despite SRO compliance

Shehbaz censures Imran for ‘damaging’ ties with global powers

US irked by Russia visit, says PM

Move to avert LNG, oil supply disruption: ECC approves Rs25bn for PSO against Rs50bn request

Senate election: IHC turns down Gilani’s ICA

PM orders filing of reference against dissident PTI MNAs

Conversion of Karachi’s garbage into electricity: LoI signed as reputed cos keen to make $600m investment

Alternative currency-based payment mechanism with Iran on the cards

Read more stories