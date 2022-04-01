Romania central bank’s March FX reserves down to 40.14bn euros

BUCHAREST: The Romanian central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.6 tonnes of gold, fell by 1.73 billion euros ($1.91 billion) to 40.14 billion euros at the end of March, the bank said on Friday.

Inflows were 2.92 billion euros and included changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves and inflows into the finance ministry’s accounts.

Outflows were 4.65 billion euros and included changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves and interest payments on foreign currency public debt.

The central bank said payments to service external public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency debt amounted to 365 million euros in April.