German CG urges students to visit ‘Images of Science’ exhibition

KARACHI: German Consul General in Karachi Holger Ziegeler has asked Pakistani students and young adults - who are curious about secrets of the Nature, to visit the ‘Images of Science’ - a creative and colourful scientific exhibition by Max-Planck-Society, which was kicked-off at Mohatta Palace Museum, here on Thursday.

Talking to Business Recorder on the sidelines of the event, Ziegeler said the exhibition comes within the framework of 70 years of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany. This exhibition has scientific background, but the scientific background is the basis on which we have German industry and trade, and technology.

He said “German technology is world technology leader in many aspects.”

Ziegeler who is also a scientist said: “We seek truth of the world by discovering secretes of the nature by doing research. This particular exhibition has brought together the truth and beauty of the world.” He and quoted the English poet, John Keats as saying “Beauty is truth, truth is beauty.”

He said the aim of this exhibition is to show not only to the people our scientists, engineers, etc., and their research work but also we want students and children to come and see this creative and colourful images, and deepen their interest in the research and study of nature.

The CG Germany besides the Curator of Mohatta Palace Museum Nasreen Askari welcomed the visitors in person at the event. The exhibition will remain open to the public until June 30, 2022.

The German CG said that he would appreciate to see academic groups, students, members of civil society and various groups of interested young researchers in field trips visiting the exhibition during its run to stimulate their interest in academic training and research. He said Germany is a place of side-ranging research activities and “our welcoming academic culture are on display.”

Ziegeler said science often pushes back the boundaries of the known world to explore the new and make the unseen visible. In the process, images and imaging the techniques play an important role. And some time images of science show surprisingly aesthetic forms and structures: abstract works of art from a world normally hidden to the human eye.

Our exhibition provides the opportunity of a fascinating glimpse into the world of science. Scientists from the more than 80 research institutes of the Max Planck Society contributed, he said.

The images showcase their work from widely varying research fields. The used techniques range from conventional photography and coloured microscopic images to computer simulations. “In times of the pandemic, one focus of the exhibit is biology and medicine, but basically you will travel all the way from atoms to the universe.”

The exhibition organizers said that visiting Pakistan on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of German-Pakistani bilateral relations our selection of 22 large-format images include work by the research group of Dr Asifa Akhtar, Director at the Max Planck institute for immunobiology and Epigenetics in Freiburg, Vice-President in the Max Planck Society and a native of Karachi - highlighting the importance of international scientific collaborations.

Waqar Saleem Associate Professor Computer Sciences at Habib University also briefed the media about coloured microscopic and scientific images which were on display at the exhibition.

