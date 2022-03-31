ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.79%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
FNEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
GGGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.45%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.35%)
GTECH 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.49%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.15%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.55%)
WAVES 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.85%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.93%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 56.1 (1.26%)
BR30 16,304 Increased By 387 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,929 Increased By 591.3 (1.33%)
KSE30 17,117 Increased By 194.4 (1.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
US stocks dip as inflation dents consumer spending

AFP 31 Mar, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks dipped early Thursday following mixed economic data, while oil prices tumbled on reports that US President Joe Biden was weighing a massive release of crude stockpiles.

Labor Department data showed that fewer Americans were receiving regular unemployment benefits than at any time in more than five decades.

However, other economic data showed disappointing US spending figures in February as shoppers contended with a 6.4 percent jump in prices compared to February 2021.

The data came amid reports Biden could authorize the release up to one million barrels of oil per day for up to six months – in what would be by far the largest and most sustained ever tapping of the country’s stockpiles.

US stocks dip on doubts over Russia deescalation

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 35,116.39.

The broad-based S&P 500 declined 0.2 percent to 4,592.57, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.4 percent to 14,388.44.

The pullback extends the trend from Wednesday fueled by doubts about the prospects for a meaningful peace accord between Russia and Ukraine after positive commentary about the negotiations had lifted shares the day prior.

Wall Street stocks US stocks

