Eurozone unemployment hits historic low in February

BRUSSELS: The unemployment rate in the eurozone dropped below seven percent in February to its lowest level ever recorded, the EU’s official statistics agency said on Thursday.

Last month, 6.8 percent of the workforce were without a job, down by 0.1 percentage point from January, Eurostat said in a statement.

The January figure was revised upwards fractionally from the 6.8 percent originally reported.

Since December 2021, unemployment in the 19-member eurozone has been at the lowest levels since Eurostat began compiling the data in April 1998.