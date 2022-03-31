ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.21%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.4%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
BOP 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
FNEL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.07%)
GGGL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.05%)
GGL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.43%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.93%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.74%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.95%)
PACE 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.89%)
PRL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.19%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.19%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (8.06%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.75 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.97%)
UNITY 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.1%)
WAVES 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.07%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (13.1%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 54.2 (1.22%)
BR30 16,306 Increased By 388.9 (2.44%)
KSE100 44,856 Increased By 518.8 (1.17%)
KSE30 17,102 Increased By 178.7 (1.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Eurozone unemployment hits historic low in February

AFP 31 Mar, 2022

BRUSSELS: The unemployment rate in the eurozone dropped below seven percent in February to its lowest level ever recorded, the EU’s official statistics agency said on Thursday.

Last month, 6.8 percent of the workforce were without a job, down by 0.1 percentage point from January, Eurostat said in a statement.

US job growth beats expectations in January; unemployment rate at 4.0%

The January figure was revised upwards fractionally from the 6.8 percent originally reported.

Since December 2021, unemployment in the 19-member eurozone has been at the lowest levels since Eurostat began compiling the data in April 1998.

Eurozone unemployment

