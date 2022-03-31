ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
Elgar hits half-century as South Africa start well against Bangladesh

AFP Updated 31 Mar, 2022

DURBAN: South African captain Dean Elgar scored a brisk half-century as his team made a solid start on the first day of the first Test against Bangladesh on Thursday.

South Africa were 95 for no wicket at lunch at Kingsmead. Elgar was unbeaten on 60 while fellow left-hander Sarel Erwee was 32 not out.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and sent South Africa in but his bowlers were unable to take advantage of a pitch with a liberal covering of grass.

South Africa hurried to 60 without loss off 13 overs in the first hour, with Elgar able to score freely on both sides of the wicket off some loose bowling.

Scoring became more difficult after the mid-morning drinks break as Taskin Ahmed and Khaled Ahmed bowled with more control. Elgar reached his half-century off 60 balls with nine fours.

Erwee was dropped on 32 by wicketkeeper Litton Das, cutting at off-spinner Mehidy Hasan, three balls before lunch.

Bangladesh ready for South Africa challenge, says Mominul

The start was delayed by 35 minutes after sightscreen malfunctions at both ends, with ground staff struggling to cover both screens with white cloth.

The umpires decided to move back the playing times by half an hour.

The match is the first of a two-Test series.

