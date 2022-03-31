ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
ASC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
ASL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
BOP 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
GGGL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
GTECH 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
WAVES 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,458 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 15,917 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,338 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.23%)
KSE30 16,923 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Spain scraps quarantine for mild Covid cases

AFP 31 Mar, 2022

MADRID: Spain on Monday ended a requirement that people with mild cases of Covid-19 self-isolate as part of a shift towards treating the virus as an endemic illness like flu. The country, one of the hardest hit in Europe by the pandemic when it first took hold in March 2020, said the change was justified given its low Covid-19 infection rate and high vaccination levels.

The new strategy will focus attention on “vulnerable people” and serious cases of Covid, said a health ministry statement. This will “imply accepting a certain level of transmission” of Covid “among vaccinated and young people”, it added.

In addition to dropping the quarantine requirement, the government has stopped testing people with symptoms or who were in close contact with an infected person. From now, testing will focus on vulnerable people, such as those over 60, caregivers, pregnant women and those who are immunocompromised.

People with mild cases of Covid-19 are nevertheless required to be “cautious” by wearing face masks, still mandatory in public indoor spaces, and by limiting their contact with others. The government in mid-March stopped publishing daily figures on the number of new infections and deaths, releasing them instead twice a week.

The Spanish government in January said it was time to change how it tracked Covid’s evolution and instead use a method similar to that for tracking flu, because its lethality has fallen. That would imply treating the virus as an “endemic illness”, rather than a pandemic.

Spain has one of the world’s highest Covid-19 vaccination rates, with 92.4 percent of those over the age of 12 fully immunised against the virus. Like other nations, Spain in December experienced a spike in cases due to the emergence of the highly contagious Omicron variant. At one point it was recording nearly 180,000 new daily cases, which further boosted the population’s natural immunity against the virus.

The number of deaths and hospitalisations, however, were much lower than during previous waves. Covid infections have been rising in recent weeks. On Friday, Spain reported 461 infections per 100,000 people, compared to a record of 3,397 on January 17.

Spain COVID19 COVID cases quarantine

Comments

1000 characters

Spain scraps quarantine for mild Covid cases

After BAP, MQM crosses over to opposition

Lavrov hails China

PM sees ‘US-sponsored conspiracy’

ECC approves Rs16bn TSG to clear SNGPL dues

China cornerstone of our foreign policy: Qureshi

China rolls over $2bn SAFE deposits: Finance

SNGPL demands 66pc hike in gas price

Modaraba certificates: SECP to introduce law to curb price manipulation

WB speaks about focal points of upcoming talks with Pakistan

OICCI urges FBR to simplify tax system

Read more stories