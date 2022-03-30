ANL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
ASC 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.48%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
AVN 86.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.92%)
BOP 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
FFL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.25%)
GGGL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.96%)
GGL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
GTECH 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.57%)
KOSM 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.52%)
PACE 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.3%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.98%)
SNGP 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.26%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.06%)
TREET 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.3%)
UNITY 25.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
WAVES 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
BR100 4,437 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.62%)
BR30 15,879 Decreased By -123.8 (-0.77%)
KSE100 44,167 Decreased By -271.7 (-0.61%)
KSE30 16,859 Decreased By -124.2 (-0.73%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai’s new crypto regulator brings UAE firm BitOasis under its wing

Reuters 30 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: BitOasis, a Middle East-focused crypto exchange based in the United Arab Emirates, has received provisional approval from Dubai’s new crypto regulator, as the UAE pushes to become a centre for the virtual asset sector.

Dubai, one of the UAE’s seven emirates and the region’s trade hub, this month issued its first law governing digital assets and formed the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) to oversee the sector.

Dubai this month granted virtual asset licences to Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and FTX Europe, which will set up a regional headquarters in the city.

Global exchanges Bybit and Crypto.com this week said they are also establishing operations there.

Buoyant bitcoin helps market cruise past $2 trillion

BitOasis, which was founded in Dubai in 2015 and serves English and Arabic speaking customers in the Gulf and Middle East, will continue operations in Dubai while it applies for a full VARA license, the company said.

Prior to coming under VARA, BitOasis had been registered with the central bank and was reporting on anti-money laundering issues to the bank’s financial intelligence unit, the company said.

The UAE has been pushing to develop the virtual asset sector and regulation to attract new forms of business as regional economic competition heats up.

Internationally, regulators worry about how a meltdown in cryptoassets - markets which are highly volatile and still opaque - would feed into the wider financial sector and there is a global push to regulate the sector.

VARA Dubai’s new crypto regulator BitOasis FTX Europe Global exchanges Bybit

Comments

1000 characters

Dubai’s new crypto regulator brings UAE firm BitOasis under its wing

Banks asked to ensure security of deposits, data

Plea seeking details of 'written letter' filed in Supreme Court

Bhootani too joins opposition: Zardari says Elahi won’t be able to form Punjab govt

Power load-shedding may stay in Ramazan

Finance ministry releases report: Intensity of risks may hit domestic economic activities

PRs for SME financing amended: Five-year-old small, medium enterprises to be considered startups: SBP

‘Roshan Equity’, ‘RAAST’ well executed by banks, CDC: SBP governor

Tax relief anticipation: Ghee makers stop clearance of consignments

PESCO: Proposal to recruit prayer leaders to check power theft

WB drops Sindh social sector project

Read more stories