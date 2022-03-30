ANL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
ASC 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
AVN 86.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.97%)
BOP 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.69%)
FFL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
GGGL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.44%)
GGL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.01%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.85%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.07%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PACE 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.6%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
PRL 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.75%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.64%)
TPLP 19.33 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.82%)
TREET 31.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TRG 76.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.47%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.31%)
WAVES 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.68%)
BR100 4,445 Decreased By -20 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,999 Decreased By -3 (-0.02%)
KSE100 44,214 Decreased By -224.5 (-0.51%)
KSE30 16,889 Decreased By -94 (-0.55%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Russia-Ukraine conflict: PM reiterates principled position

APP Updated 30 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday reiterated Pakistan’s principled position in support of immediate cessation of hostilities and resolution of Russian-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

The prime minister received a telephone call from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskii.

Discussing the latest situation in Ukraine, the prime minister expressed deep regret that the military conflict was continuing, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister underlined that non-partisan countries like Pakistan were in a position to play a helpful role in reinforcing efforts for cessation of hostilities and a diplomatic solution.

He said that he had been persistently highlighting the adverse economic impact of the conflict on the developing countries, manifested in rising prices of oil and commodities.

Prime minister Khan emphasized the importance of humanitarian relief for the civilians and underlined that Pakistan had dispatched two C-130 airplanes with humanitarian relief assistance for people in Ukraine.

PM, EU President discuss Ukraine war

Recalling the recent OIC-Council of Foreign Ministers session in Islamabad, the prime minister informed that the foreign ministers of the Islamic countries expressed deep concern at the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation arising from the conflict in Ukraine.

The foreign ministers called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and expressed willingness of OIC member states to support and facilitate the dialogue process, he added.

The prime minister thanked for the support extended by Ukrainian authorities to evacuate Pakistani students and nationals as well as the embassy staff.

He also appreciated the efforts made by other countries to facilitate diplomatic solution.

