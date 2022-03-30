ANL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.11%)
ASC 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.54%)
ASL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.64%)
AVN 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
FFL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.12%)
FNEL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.31%)
GGGL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (9.39%)
GGL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.54%)
GTECH 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.33%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.63%)
PACE 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.94%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.3%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.55%)
TPLP 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.35%)
TREET 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.78%)
TRG 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.33%)
WAVES 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.7%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.55%)
YOUW 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
BR100 4,465 Increased By 62.4 (1.42%)
BR30 16,002 Increased By 303.1 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,439 Increased By 505.1 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,983 Increased By 189.8 (1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Maulana Ashrafi highlights importance of interfaith harmony

Press Release 30 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Religious harmony in the society for peaceful coexistence is a need of the hour and for this purpose besides religious leaders, the civil society should also play its role, said Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council at Lahore.

Maulana Ashrafi pointed out that the government has launched the Paigham-e-Pakistan Movement for promoting interfaith harmony. Under the Paigham-e-Pakistan Movement, the government would establish interfaith committees of different faiths at the district levels. Maulana Tahir Ashrafi was speaking at a meeting with a 20-member delegation from Sindh on interfaith harmony, which visiting the Punjab capital since Wednesday. Besides religious leaders, the delegation members are also comprised of officers of Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs, Government of Sindh.

During their stay in Lahore, the delegation members met with Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Auqaf Yawar Bukhari, Provincial Minister for Human Rights, Minority Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Masih and officers of federal Evacuee Trust Board. The members also visited the Safe Cities Project’s Control Centre, where the Commander of the Project Asim Jasra briefed the delegation about working at the centre. He showed the CCTV monitoring system, social media monitoring system, 15 complaint centre to the participants and explained how the system has helped the law enforcement authorities to nab the criminals and solve difficult cases. The delegates from Sindh expressed their keen interest in the facilities available under the Safe Cities Project in Lahore. They underlined the need for such facilities in Sindh as well. The street crimes in Karachi are on the rise and such a state-of-the-art system would help control the crimes, they said.

The delegation held a meeting with various committees of the Punjab Assembly including the Provincial Committee on Human Rights, Punjab Parliamentary Working Group on CVE and Punjab Women Peace Council. Members of the Punjab Assembly including Uzma Kardar, Ayesha Iqbal, Saleem Akhtar, Qasim Abbas and Syeda Zehra Naqvi attended the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting Uzma Kardar said that the parliamentarians of Punjab are well aware of the problems of religious extremism and trying to promote interfaith harmony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

