ANL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.11%)
ASC 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.54%)
ASL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.64%)
AVN 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
FFL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.12%)
FNEL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.31%)
GGGL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (9.39%)
GGL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.54%)
GTECH 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.33%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.63%)
PACE 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.94%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.3%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.55%)
TPLP 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.35%)
TREET 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.78%)
TRG 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.33%)
WAVES 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.7%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.55%)
YOUW 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
BR100 4,465 Increased By 62.4 (1.42%)
BR30 16,002 Increased By 303.1 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,439 Increased By 505.1 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,983 Increased By 189.8 (1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,347
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,355
26924hr
Sindh
574,989
Punjab
504,926
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,048
KPK
218,968
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IAEA chief makes unannounced visit to Ukraine to launch safety assistance

Reuters 29 Mar, 2022

VIENNA: U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi visited Ukraine on Tuesday to start providing assistance including experts and equipment aimed at keeping nuclear facilities there safe in the midst of war, apparently without Russia’s blessing.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, Grossi has called on both countries to urgently agree a framework to ensure nuclear facilities, including the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl and Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia, are safe and secure.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Grossi has so far failed to obtain such an agreement or a three-way meeting with Ukraine and Russia such as one he wanted to happen at Chernobyl, which like Zaporizhzhia is held by Russian troops. He met their foreign ministers separately in Turkey almost three weeks ago.

Seven killed in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv city as rocket blasts hole in regional HQ

“Just crossed the border into Ukraine to start (the IAEA’s) mission to ensure the safety and security of the country’s nuclear facilities. We must act now to help prevent the danger of a nuclear accident,” Grossi said on Twitter.

The IAEA said in a separate statement that it would start delivering assistance at Ukraine’s request but the extent of that help was unclear since it also said Grossi would hold talks with senior Ukrainian officials on the aid, suggesting at least some details still needed to be ironed out.

The statement did not mention Russia.

“The aim of the Director General’s visit is to initiate prompt safety and security support to Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. It will include sending IAEA experts to prioritized facilities and the shipment of vital safety and security supplies including monitoring and emergency equipment,” it said.

The IAEA said it had drawn up “concrete and detailed” assistance plans for sites including Ukraine’s four operating nuclear power plants and Chernobyl, where radioactive waste facilities operate near the now-defunct power plant that in 1986 was the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident.

Ukraine Rafael Grossi IAEA chief Russian invasion

Comments

1000 characters

IAEA chief makes unannounced visit to Ukraine to launch safety assistance

Reopening of Khunjerab Pass to facilitate Pak-China trade, says Dawood

Rupee falls to yet another all-time low against US dollar

PM ready to share 'letter' with CJP: Asad Umar

PML-Q’s Shujaat labels reports of rift in party as ‘baseless’

China says US representative will attend Afghanistan meeting in China

Unprotected Russian soldiers disturbed radioactive dust in Chernobyl's 'Red Forest', workers say

Tight energy market pushes Pakistan towards Afghan coal: report

Oil prices rise on tight supplies, stable demand

Emirates will continue flying to Russia until told not to by owners: president

Buoyant bitcoin helps market cruise past $2 trillion

Read more stories