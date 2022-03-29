Farrukh says PM has unveiled foreign conspiracy ‘successfully’

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said the participation of a large number of people in the “Amr bil Maroof” public gathering manifested that the people reposed full confidence in the leadership of PM Imran Khan and stood by him to defeat the conspirators.

Talking to the media persons at the building of the Supreme Court, he said that those who had hatched conspiracies against the democratically-elected government would bite the dust as the entire nation stood by the prime minister. He said 220 million had decided to stand by the country’s sovereignty, thus, supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan who would foil the conspiracy hatched against the democratically-elected government.

Habib said the prime minister had exposed the foreign conspiracy in the public gathering the other day and now it was known to everybody with whom a fugitive in London met and on whose directives some characters in Pakistan were acting. He further said PM Imran Khan had won the hearts of Pakistanis by announcing not to compromise on national interests.

Habib said after a long time, the country had a genuine leader who was striving to protect the interests of the nation and the country.

He also criticized the opposition leaders, who he alleged, looted the national wealth ruthlessly and now got united against Prime Minister Imran Khan to save their skin in their corruption cases.

