ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Three-day ‘Solar Pakistan exhibition’ gets under way at Expo Centre

Press Release 28 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Chairman PM Task Force on Housing Zaigham Rizvi, Chairman NEPRA Tausif H. Farooqi, Chief Executive Officer Alternative Energy Development Board Shah Jahan Mirza and CEO FAKT International Salim Khan Tanoli on Saturday inaugurated the three-day Solar Pakistan along with the of Electricity Pakistan exhibitions at the Expo Centre.

Under the auspices of the FAKT Exhibition, it is the 10th edition of Solar Pakistan Exhibition and the 3rd edition of Electricity Pakistan which is the biggest and the only dedicated solar energy exhibition in the country.

Addressing the occasion, Chairman NEPRA Tausif Farooqi said that it is a wonderful initiative by the FAKT Exhibitions as they have come up to supplement the government efforts to achieve its vision of Clean Green Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has a great potential of renewable solar energy and we believe that it is the right time to promote and invest in the solar sector.

“The govt spends millions on the oil import and use the same for electricity production while solar energy is cheapest source and can help solve country’s energy needs economically,” he added.

While talking to the media, Chief Executive Officer Alternative Energy Development Board Shah Jahan Mirza said that plans were afoot to launch the process of competitive bidding for the new wind and power projects to meet the targets of clean and green energy as given in the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2021-2030.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

