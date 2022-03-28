ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IRC health initiative benefits vulnerable women, girls

Recorder Report 28 Mar, 2022

PESHAWAR: Cases of domestic violence across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw a rise in the aftermath of the pandemic-triggered lockdowns. This posed serious implications for women’s wellbeing, their sexual and reproductive health, their mental health, and their ability to participate and lead in the recovery of our societies and economy. The situation was graver in communities with high rates of illiteracy and multi-dimensional poverty.”

These views were shared by Tayyaba Aurangzeb - Deputy Director Operations /Country Director (Acting/Interim) in a press statement issued by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) at the conclusion of its Reproductive Health initiative supported by Global Affairs Canada and implemented by Pakistan Village Development Program (PVDP), here on Sunday. Simultaneous to the outbreak of COVID-19, the increased incidence of violence against women and girls globally, especially domestic violence led the United Nations to declare it as a “shadow pandemic.”

Speaking about IRC’s contribution to alleviating this grim situation she added, “We launched an intervention to improve the health and safety of women and girls, with a focus on those with reduced access to Reproductive Health (RH), and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) response services during the pandemic.”

During the course of the intervention, IRC delivered an essential and life-saving integrated package of GBV and RH interventions to women, adolescent girls, transgender people and men, in Swat and Peshawar Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. These districts were selected owing to a high need and minimal availability of SRH and GBV services as part of the humanitarian response.

IRC in partnership with the provincial government ensured delivery of health services including prenatal, natal, infant care, family planning, contraceptives and nutrional counseling. In addition, IRC established 10 safe spaces to deliver psychological counseling, awareness and vocational training to those most in need in the target districts of Swat and Peshawar.

Capacity-building exercises were also conducted so that women in the targeted districts had information, power, and resources to decide in case they wished to seek Sexual and Reproductive Health and Gender-Based Violence response services.

Efforts were also made to ensure that women and girls at an individual and community level had the demonstrative capacity to respond when faced with a crisis situation. “International Rescue Committee remains hopeful that this intervention will go a long way in creating an enabling environment to effectively respond to issues of Reproductive Health as well as Gender-Based Violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” read the statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

domestic violence IRC health initiative Tayyaba Aurangzeb International Rescue Committee

Comments

1000 characters

IRC health initiative benefits vulnerable women, girls

Financial crunch: MoF refuses subsidy on phosphatic, potash fertilizers

Shahzain Bugti quits federal cabinet, joins PDM

Objections of Sindh rejected: ECNEC approves phase-II of Greater Thal Canal

Nationwide protests if Afghan girls’ schools stay shut: activists

FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs450m in Balochistan

No American policy of regime change in Russia: US

NFT of Mandela’s arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000

Maryam accuses PM of using taxpayers’ money to organise his rallies

Nawaz accepts PML-Q’s condition of chief ministership?

Govt steals the spotlight through its ‘power show’?

Read more stories