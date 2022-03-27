ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,340
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,590
18924hr
Sindh
574,549
Punjab
504,765
Balochistan
35,468
Islamabad
135,016
KPK
218,860
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PTI delegation meets with BAP leaders

Zulfiqar Ahmad 27 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: As the National Assembly is all set to take up the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan any time next week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has geared up efforts to woo its allies, as a party delegation on Saturday called on Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leadership with a “special message” from the premier.

The PTI delegation comprising PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, held a meeting with BAP – an ally of PTI in the Centre – leaders.

The sources said that the BAP leadership which includes Khalid Magsi, Zubaida Jalal, Israr Tareen, Mir Ehsanullah, and Rubina Irfan, hinted at “throwing their weight” behind the prime minister in the ongoing no-confidence motion against him. The government side told the BAP leaders that bringing a no-confidence motion against the prime minister by the opposition at a time when the country could not afford any destabilization, is something which every patriotic citizen should know is a ‘conspiracy against the country’.

The sources said that the leadership of the both parties agreed the country could not afford any disability, adding all the political parties especially should play their due role which is best for the country.

BAP seems divided over no-trust vote

Qureshi said that the BAP leadership has responded in affirmative to what the PTI requested for at this crucial stage and they would announce their verdict soon, as the meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere.

He said that the delegation of the government conveyed the special message of the prime minister to the BAP leadership, adding “we are optimistic that our allies will stand by us”. After meeting with the BAP leadership, the delegation left for Lahore where it held a meeting with another key ally of the government – the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) – and conveyed a ‘special message’ of the prime minister to the Chaudhary cousins.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly PTI no confidence motion FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi BAP leaders

Comments

1000 characters

PTI delegation meets with BAP leaders

Biden meets top Ukrainian ministers

ECC seeks details of subsidies to farmers

Covid-19 pandemic: Pakistan accumulates over $10bn new debt: ADB

Infrastructure projects: FBR to be asked to incentivise retail, institutional investors

Two ‘dissidents’ deny they have left the ruling party

Four PTI ‘dissidents’ likely to return to the fold today?

PPP sees a conspiracy aimed at creating a ‘bloodbath’

Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan: Trilateral working meeting takes up railway project

Khunjerab Pass to be reopened on April 1

Read more stories