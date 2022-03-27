PTI delegation meets with BAP leaders

ISLAMABAD: As the National Assembly is all set to take up the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan any time next week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has geared up efforts to woo its allies, as a party delegation on Saturday called on Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leadership with a “special message” from the premier.

The PTI delegation comprising PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, held a meeting with BAP – an ally of PTI in the Centre – leaders.

The sources said that the BAP leadership which includes Khalid Magsi, Zubaida Jalal, Israr Tareen, Mir Ehsanullah, and Rubina Irfan, hinted at “throwing their weight” behind the prime minister in the ongoing no-confidence motion against him. The government side told the BAP leaders that bringing a no-confidence motion against the prime minister by the opposition at a time when the country could not afford any destabilization, is something which every patriotic citizen should know is a ‘conspiracy against the country’.

The sources said that the leadership of the both parties agreed the country could not afford any disability, adding all the political parties especially should play their due role which is best for the country.

BAP seems divided over no-trust vote

Qureshi said that the BAP leadership has responded in affirmative to what the PTI requested for at this crucial stage and they would announce their verdict soon, as the meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere.

He said that the delegation of the government conveyed the special message of the prime minister to the BAP leadership, adding “we are optimistic that our allies will stand by us”. After meeting with the BAP leadership, the delegation left for Lahore where it held a meeting with another key ally of the government – the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) – and conveyed a ‘special message’ of the prime minister to the Chaudhary cousins.

