ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,340
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,590
18924hr
Sindh
574,549
Punjab
504,765
Balochistan
35,468
Islamabad
135,016
KPK
218,860
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nepra allowed solar projects despite opposition: Chairman

Recorder Report 27 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Tauseef H Farooqi has said that Nepra has allowed promotion of solar projects despite strong opposition. He was talking to media during his visit to the Solar Expo at Expo Centre Lahore on Saturday. The three-day exhibition will have more than 100 exhibiting companies with a number of versatile technologies on display.

He said solar is a cheap source of power generation. Nepra is also promoting net metering and the consumers can sell power after generating it through solar sources, he added.

According to him, the prime minister has capped petrol price besides offering a discount of Rs5 per unit on electricity. He said it is duty of Nepra to fix the price of electricity after examining the price of oil and dollar for the government. However, he added, it is the prerogative of the government that how much subsidy it offers to consumers. “We are making sincere efforts to provide clean and cheap electricity to consumers,” he asserted. The Chairman Nepra said the country was generating 40,000 megawatt electricity against a demand of 30,000 megawatt at present.

Chairman NEPRA Tausif Farooqi said that it is a wonderful initiative by the FAKT Exhibitions as they have come up to supplement the government efforts to achieve its vision of Clean Green Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan has a great potential of renewable solar energy and we believe that it is the right time to promote and invest in the solar sector. “The govt spends millions on the oil import and use the same for electricity production while solar energy is cheapest source and can help solve country’s energy needs economically,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

nepra PM Imran Khan consumers solar projects Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi

Comments

1000 characters

Nepra allowed solar projects despite opposition: Chairman

Biden meets top Ukrainian ministers

ECC seeks details of subsidies to farmers

Covid-19 pandemic: Pakistan accumulates over $10bn new debt: ADB

Infrastructure projects: FBR to be asked to incentivise retail, institutional investors

Two ‘dissidents’ deny they have left the ruling party

Four PTI ‘dissidents’ likely to return to the fold today?

PPP sees a conspiracy aimed at creating a ‘bloodbath’

PTI delegation meets with BAP leaders

Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan: Trilateral working meeting takes up railway project

Khunjerab Pass to be reopened on April 1

Read more stories