Embattled PM steps up criticism of opposition at Mansehra rally

MANSEHRA: Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a swipe at the opposition leaders for bringing in a no-confidence motion against him just to seek NRO.

Three rats are out to hunt me, he said, adding that they are just slaves to the money, he said in his address to a public gathering in Mansehra of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday. He alleged the opposition has been busying with buying votes in Islamabad and such elements have nothing to do with better public service delivery. They have always been slaves to their money.

They just wanted to have NRO as they got from Gen Musharraf, he said, adding that such an amnesty will be tantamount to being a traitor. He urged the youth to follow Islamic teachings. Imran Khan said that he refers to Allah and Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in his speeches not to garner support from people but because he truly believes in Islamic teachings.

As he started his address, he said he asked himself before every gathering not to use the word “diesel” for PDM president Fazlur Rehman, but as soon as he stands atop the stage to start the address, the word “diesel” starts reverberating in the environment, compelling him to use the term.

He listed his govt’s feats of health cards, Ehsaas cards, and loans for the poor and farmer. He also mentioned the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has approved a resolution setting March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. The resolution was introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). It marks the day when a gunman entered two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 51 people and injuring 40 others.

The prime minister said an illicit trade of loyalties was going on in Islamabad where the parliamentarians were being offered Rs 200-250 million each to buy their loyalties in support of the no-confidence motion.

The Prime Minister once again took direct jibes at opposition and termed Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto, “the three mice” who are planning to capture him.”

Imran Khan said that people like PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif- whose peons have their millions in bank accounts- are unfit to do politics in civilised countries adding that even if Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif start politics in UK, the UK will be left bankrupt in a short time. He told a huge crowd of his supporters that the opposition parties are good for nothing and have only united against him for he wants to hold them accountable for their corruption.

The PM asked the crowd, why the JUI-F chief, “who has done politics in the name of Islam,” never did anything against Islamophobia like the PTI government led by him did recently at UN.

“March 15 will be observed as International Day to Combat Islamophobia by United Nations, due to our government’s efforts,” the PM told people of Mansehra.-NNI

BR correspondent adds: Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed that Shehbaz Sharif is dreaming to become Prime Minister, adding that he named the PML-N President as “Cherry Blossom”.

The premier said these corrupt elements cannot buy sincere leaders.

He said we struggled for passage of a resolution in the United Nations to observe 15 March every year as a day against Islamophobia.

Imran Khan said the UN has decided that no one will be allowed to hurt the feelings of Muslims in the name of freedom of expression.

“I am a person who was the superstar of the cricket world and has travelled the entire world,” he said, adding that he wants to teach the youngsters what is the right path through his experience.

Accusing the Opposition of being involved in horse-trading of MNA’s, the premier said that the joint Opposition offered MNA Saleh Muhammad Rs200-250 million to vote against him.

The premier said: “Youngsters, there are always two paths; one is the right and the other is the wrong path. The former is a difficult route and later the route that was followed by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).”

Imran said that all the dissident PTI MNAs had these two options when they entered this buying and selling market in Islamabad ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion.

