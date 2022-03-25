ANL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
ASC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.06%)
ASL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.82%)
AVN 85.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.75%)
FFL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
FNEL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
GGGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
GGL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MLCF 34.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.78%)
PACE 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.17%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.61%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
TELE 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.55%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
TREET 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
TRG 75.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.61%)
UNITY 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
WAVES 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.18%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
YOUW 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
BR100 4,347 Increased By 2.9 (0.07%)
BR30 15,410 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,522 Decreased By -0.8 (-0%)
KSE30 16,622 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,336
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Sindh
574,467
Punjab
504,697
Balochistan
35,467
Islamabad
135,006
KPK
218,838
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares open higher on US chip rallies

AFP 25 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday on overnight rallies of US shares, led by semiconductor stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.62 percent, or 174.65 points, at 28,285.04 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.48 percent, or 9.53 points, to 1,991.09.

The dollar stood at 122.10 yen, slightly off from 122.38 yen seen on Thursday in New York.

The Tokyo market was well supported with overnight gains of Wall Street issues, particularly with late buying leaving New York shares ending near the intraday high.

Tokyo stocks rebound to close higher

US semiconductor-related shares enjoyed rallies to create “a festive mood”, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

“It should provide support for Japanese high-tech shares,” Okasan said.

Global investors are assessing “the impact of the latest round of sanctions against Russia, mostly impressive US data, and as oil prices edge lower,” said Edward Moya of OANDA in a note.

“Wall Street knows that the US economy is still looking pretty good but they are trying to figure out how aggressive the Fed will be with tightening, how high oil prices will get, and will the war in Ukraine be over in a few months’ time,” he wrote.

As for Tokyo, investors were also taking the market’s temperature after seven straight winning sessions, with a sense of overheating emerging, Okasan said.

Among major high-tech shares, Tokyo Electron, a major producer of tools to build semiconductors, added 1.71 percent to 64,170 yen.

Chip producer Murata Manufacturing added 0.59 percent to 8,384.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc added 0.94 percent to 22,105 yen.

Nintendo added 1.31 percent to 65,550 yen.

Sony Group opened higher but quickly eased into negative territory, falling 0.54 percent to 12,915 yen.

Tech investor SoftBank Group dropped 2.18 percent to 5,378 yen.

Toyota added 0.18 percent to 2,204 yen.

Embattled engineering conglomerate Toshiba, which also produces a variety of electronic devices, rebounded 2.33 percent to 4,872 yen after a sharp loss on Thursday.

The company on Thursday failed to receive shareholder approval for its plan to spin off its devices segment as its management faces deep suspicion from key activist investors.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares open higher on US chip rallies

Will exercise all options to get voting done on no-confidence: opposition

SC stresses sanctity of constitution as tensions mount

Proposals made to attract Chinese investment

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: WB lists risks to $85m additional financing

Haq takes Pakistan to 136-2 at lunch in series-deciding Test

PM’s relief package, political uncertainty: Talks with IMF may continue to linger: Pasha

PSBA proposes massive changes in CGT regime

Chinese foreign minister to see Indian counterpart in surprise meeting

Lahore-based COLABS raises $3mn in early funding

Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill enjoys PM’s support

Read more stories