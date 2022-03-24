ANL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
ASC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.03%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.43%)
BOP 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
FFL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
FNEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.88%)
GGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.55%)
GTECH 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.75%)
PACE 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
PTC 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.87%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 30.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.91%)
TELE 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.58%)
TPL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
TPLP 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.06%)
TREET 30.77 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.81%)
TRG 76.85 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (5.77%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.73%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,344 Increased By 57 (1.33%)
BR30 15,410 Increased By 391.1 (2.6%)
KSE100 43,523 Increased By 345.5 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,622 Increased By 152.1 (0.92%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,072
21024hr
Sindh
574,239
Punjab
504,639
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
135,003
KPK
218,819
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blinken to travel to Israel, West Bank, Morocco and Algeria: State Dept

AFP 24 Mar, 2022

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel, the West Bank, Morocco and Algeria over March 26-30 to discuss the Ukraine war, Israeli-Palestinian relations and Iran, the State Department announced Thursday.

Blinken will meet separately with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on the first stage of the trip, and while in Morocco he will also meet the UAE’s de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

Discussions will include “the Russian government’s war on Ukraine, Iran’s destabilizing activities, the Abraham Accords and normalization agreements with Israel, Israeli-Palestinian relations, and preserving the possibility of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said.

The trip comes as the United States is close to reaching an agreement with Iran to restore the 2015 accord limiting Tehran’s nuclear development program in return for removing sanctions on the country.

In February Bennett said he was “deeply troubled” by the prospect of a new nuclear deal, which Israel fears would not prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Saudi Arabia denies reports of Blinken visit in near future

The meeting in Morocco comes as the United Arab Emirates has displayed growing political influence around the region, showing an open door to Israel but also maintaining steady relations with Iran.

Washington was miffed last week Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, politically isolated since civil war erupted in his country in 2011, made a surprise visit to the UAE.

In Morocco Blinken will also meet with his counterpart Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

In Algeria, he will see President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra for talks on regional security and commercial relations.

Algeria is a leading supplier of natural gas to Europe, playing a crucial role after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month halted the opening of a new large natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.

Israel Algeria Morocco West Bank Antony Blinken

Comments

1000 characters

Blinken to travel to Israel, West Bank, Morocco and Algeria: State Dept

SBP's foreign exchange reserves fall to lowest level in almost a year

Four soldiers martyred as troops foil infiltration bid along Afghan border

PM Imran urges nation to join him at PTI's March 27 rally against 'evil'

Early elections a possibility in Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid tells dissident PTI MNAs

Taliban vow to address 'all concerns' of China as Wang visits

UN General Assembly demands Russia end Ukraine war

US reinstates 352 product exclusions from China tariffs

KSE-100 recovers intra-day losses to end with 0.74% gain

Rupee unchanged against US dollar

Article 63-A: SC adjourns hearing till Friday

Read more stories