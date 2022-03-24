US ‘strongly condemns’ North Korea missile launch

BRUSSELS: The United States condemned North Korea’s test firing of a new intercontinental missile on Thursday and urged the world to hold Pyongyang responsible for violating UN Security Council resolutions.

Pyongyang has launched nearly a dozen weapon tests this year in an unprecedented spree in defiance of UN sanctions and the latest is the most powerful one since 2017.

Washington “strongly condemns the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea for its test of a long-range ballistic missile,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.

“This launch is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilising the security situation in the region.”

The statement was issued as US President Joe Biden arrived at NATO headquarters in Brussels for a day of summits with the Atlantic Allies, the G7 powers and the EU.

“We urge all countries to hold the DPRK accountable for such violations and call on the DPRK to come to the table for serious negotiations,” it said.

“The door has not closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its destabilising actions.”

South Korea’s military said it had fired missiles from ground, sea and air in response.