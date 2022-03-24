ANL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
ASC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.03%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.43%)
BOP 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
FFL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
FNEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.88%)
GGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.55%)
GTECH 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.75%)
PACE 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
PTC 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.87%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 30.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.91%)
TELE 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.58%)
TPL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
TPLP 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.06%)
TREET 30.77 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.81%)
TRG 76.85 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (5.77%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.73%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,324 Increased By 37 (0.86%)
BR30 15,254 Increased By 235.2 (1.57%)
KSE100 43,538 Increased By 360.7 (0.84%)
KSE30 16,623 Increased By 152.7 (0.93%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,072
21024hr
Sindh
574,239
Punjab
504,639
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
135,003
KPK
218,819
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US ‘strongly condemns’ North Korea missile launch

AFP 24 Mar, 2022

BRUSSELS: The United States condemned North Korea’s test firing of a new intercontinental missile on Thursday and urged the world to hold Pyongyang responsible for violating UN Security Council resolutions.

Pyongyang has launched nearly a dozen weapon tests this year in an unprecedented spree in defiance of UN sanctions and the latest is the most powerful one since 2017.

Washington “strongly condemns the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea for its test of a long-range ballistic missile,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.

“This launch is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilising the security situation in the region.”

North Korea fires possible ICBM in largest test since 2017

The statement was issued as US President Joe Biden arrived at NATO headquarters in Brussels for a day of summits with the Atlantic Allies, the G7 powers and the EU.

“We urge all countries to hold the DPRK accountable for such violations and call on the DPRK to come to the table for serious negotiations,” it said.

“The door has not closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its destabilising actions.”

South Korea’s military said it had fired missiles from ground, sea and air in response.

UN Security Council UN sanctions North Korea's

Comments

1000 characters

US ‘strongly condemns’ North Korea missile launch

Early elections a possibility in Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid tells dissident PTI MNAs

IMF 7th Review: negotiations going as planned, says Ministry of Finance

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on first visit to Afghanistan

Pakistan’s B2B startup Jugnu says it has raised $22.5mn

Oil prices see-saw amid hopes of Iran deal, supply woes linger

Putin made ‘big mistake’ invading Ukraine: NATO chief

TPL REIT secures Rs18.35bn in funding round

Deals on the cards during PM’s UAE visit

Khawaja cracks century, Smith reaches 8,000 runs as Australia dominate

Turkey regrets Taliban move to keep high schools closed to girls

Read more stories