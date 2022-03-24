ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

EU plans minimum gas storage as energy prices soar

AFP 24 Mar, 2022

BRUSSELS: The EU on Wednesday proposed a law requiring natural gas storage be filled to a minimum 80 percent before next winter as it grapples with soaring energy prices exacerbated by the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The measure is one of several options the 27-nation bloc is looking at as inflation and projected lower economic growth from the war erode a vibrant recovery from the Covid pandemic.

It is especially important because Russia provides nearly a third of the EU’s natural gas imports. While those have been left untouched by EU sanctions so far, public and political pressure is growing for sanctions on Russian fossil fuel exports. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced that Moscow will only accept payments in rubles for gas deliveries, a move that threatens to further roil the energy market.

“Global and European energy markets are going through turbulent times, particularly since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Europe needs to take swift action to ensure our energy supply for next winter, and to alleviate the pressure of high energy bills on our citizens and businesses,” EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said in a statement.

“Today’s proposals are another step forward in our intensive work on this front,” she said.

Putin wants 'unfriendly' countries to pay for Russian gas in roubles

The legislative proposals mapped out by the commission include calling for the 80-percent minimum gas storage level to be in place by November this year, with the possibility of the level being raised to 90 percent in following years.

It also suggests setting up a bloc-wide task force to spearhead joint EU gas purchases, and a certification system for storage — which would be categorised as “critical infrastructure” — to prevent “outside influence” from non-EU suppliers such as Russia’s Gazprom.

For them to be adopted, they need to be passed by the European Parliament and agreed to by EU member states.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that the mooted package was “key to make prices go down”, though observers noted that high energy costs were a global phenomenon.

While the proposals went some way to respond to pleas for intervention from EU countries such as Spain, European Union officials admitted their room for manoeuvre was limited.

“The bottom line here is that there is no silver bullet,” one official told journalists, explaining that compensating for sky-high energy prices at either the retail or wholesale stages carried big risks.

“They could distort trade in the internal market and henceforth they could also lead to risks to security of supply,” the official said.

GAS EU RUssia Ukraine war natural gas imports

Comments

1000 characters

EU plans minimum gas storage as energy prices soar

Moscow warns of market ‘collapse’

Opposition unveils its ‘joint charter’

Govt team conveys PM’s ‘message’ to MQM-P

People of J&K: OIC-CFMs’ moot reaffirms inalienable right to self-determination

Speaker says will ‘fulfil’ his constitutional responsibilities

Dignitaries witness display of sheer power at parade

Country reports ‘zero Covid-19 death for first time’: Umar

Deals on the cards during PM’s UAE visit

FBR website temporarily shut down

Read more stories