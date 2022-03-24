‘Trade facilitation is top priority after revenue generation’: FBR chief

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has said trade facilitation is a top priority after revenue generation. Speaking at a welcome dinner hosted by the Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA), he assured the KCAA to resolve all genuine problems in consultation with the association.

Earlier Patron In-chief of KCAA Haji Asif and President of KCAA, Saifullah Khan in their speeches raised a number of issues including an increase in the time limit of provisional license from six months to 2 years.

They said that the exams for clearing agents’ licenses were not conducted for long due to legal issues hence licenses were now being issued on a provisional basis for a period of six months, whereas Rule 15(9) empowers the licensing authority to renew the license for 6 months or till such time the examination was not conducted, requesting Chairman FBR to increase the renewal period of a provisional license for two years. The FBR officials and a large number of clearing agents were present on the occasion.

