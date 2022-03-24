ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
‘Trade facilitation is top priority after revenue generation’: FBR chief

Recorder Report 24 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has said trade facilitation is a top priority after revenue generation. Speaking at a welcome dinner hosted by the Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA), he assured the KCAA to resolve all genuine problems in consultation with the association.

Earlier Patron In-chief of KCAA Haji Asif and President of KCAA, Saifullah Khan in their speeches raised a number of issues including an increase in the time limit of provisional license from six months to 2 years.

FBR chief assures customs agents, traders of resolving their issues

They said that the exams for clearing agents’ licenses were not conducted for long due to legal issues hence licenses were now being issued on a provisional basis for a period of six months, whereas Rule 15(9) empowers the licensing authority to renew the license for 6 months or till such time the examination was not conducted, requesting Chairman FBR to increase the renewal period of a provisional license for two years. The FBR officials and a large number of clearing agents were present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Comments

