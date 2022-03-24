ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
US sets some red lines for China over support for Russia

Reuters 24 Mar, 2022

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday laid out some broad guidelines about the types of Chinese support for Russia that would warrant a response from the United States, after warning Beijing last week of potential dire consequences.

Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Brussels where President Joe Biden will be attending the NATO summit, Sullivan said U.S. sanctions enforcement will look closely at whether China facilitates settlement of Russian payments or attempts to counter export controls passed since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Asked to be more specific, he listed instances in which the United States would feel compelled to react.

UK PM urges China to condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine

The U.S. is looking out for companies that are "attempting to backfill in response to the export controls that we have imposed," Sullivan said. Backfilling refers to the process of supplying a good to Russia that's impacted by export controls.

If Chinese companies or others "choose to backfill" the U.S. has tools to ensure that can’t happen, he added.

In terms of payments, Sullivan said, the U.S. and its G7 allies are looking for and will respond to "systematic efforts, industrial-scale efforts to try to reorient the settlement of financial payments and so forth."

Joe Biden NATO U.S. sanctions Jake Sullivan

