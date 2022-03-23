ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Hotter weather forecast

Recorder Report 23 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Weather is likely to scorch the metropolis with temperature up to 38 degrees Celsius from March 25 through Monday, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

It warned citizens against the hotter weather from March 25 to March 28, as temperature may range between 36 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius.

In the next 24 hours mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind-thunderstorm is likely in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Potohar region during evening and night hours. “Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and may persist during next 24-48 hours,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

