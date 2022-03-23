‘Ravi City project will provide best quality of life’: CEO

LAHORE: Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) CEO Imran Amin has said that the Ravi city project will provide the people with the best quality of life in the world.

“If one has good intentions in doing something, then the path is made by Allah Almighty Himself. We can achieve our goals by working as a team,” he said while addressing an event held in the honour of RUDA employees here on Tuesday.

Amin further said that all the employees in the company are working diligently for the development of the project and added that they will take further steps for their welfare, allowance for field employees they have started and bonus will be decided soon. Earlier in the ceremony, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mansoor Ahmad Janjua said that they are making history and their team will create the world’s largest River Ravi Front.

Human Resource Head Rashid Turabi said that from the beginning of RUDA to the present, all the departments have worked hard for the welfare of the organisation to the best of their ability.

Later, the CEO presented certificates of excellence to Rao Muzaffar Ali Khan, Naveed Riaz, Anwarul Haq, Abdul Haseeb, Kashif Qureshi, Syed Naveed Haider Zaidi, Shahid Hussain and Samsam Haider in recognition of their outstanding services in various fields.

