ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Ravi City project will provide best quality of life’: CEO

Recorder Report 23 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) CEO Imran Amin has said that the Ravi city project will provide the people with the best quality of life in the world.

“If one has good intentions in doing something, then the path is made by Allah Almighty Himself. We can achieve our goals by working as a team,” he said while addressing an event held in the honour of RUDA employees here on Tuesday.

Amin further said that all the employees in the company are working diligently for the development of the project and added that they will take further steps for their welfare, allowance for field employees they have started and bonus will be decided soon. Earlier in the ceremony, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mansoor Ahmad Janjua said that they are making history and their team will create the world’s largest River Ravi Front.

Human Resource Head Rashid Turabi said that from the beginning of RUDA to the present, all the departments have worked hard for the welfare of the organisation to the best of their ability.

Later, the CEO presented certificates of excellence to Rao Muzaffar Ali Khan, Naveed Riaz, Anwarul Haq, Abdul Haseeb, Kashif Qureshi, Syed Naveed Haider Zaidi, Shahid Hussain and Samsam Haider in recognition of their outstanding services in various fields.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

RUDA Ravi City project Imran Amin

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Ravi City project will provide best quality of life’: CEO

OIC-FMs’ moot reminded: We’ve failed Kashmiris, as well as Palestinians!

PM, Saudi FM discuss matters of mutual interest

Challenges and conflicts: Muslim Ummah urged to forge collective response

Pakistan Day today

GST on seeds likely to be removed

FBR willing to consider ‘slashing’ audit period by half

H1 tax refund payments down 29.4pc YoY

EPQL wants gas allocation from Kandhkot field

Tender offer issued: UAE investor seeks to acquire 51pc stake of Summit Bank

Breach of code of conduct: ECP slaps fine on PM, other PTI leaders

Read more stories