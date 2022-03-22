ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.12%)
AVN 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-11.48%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FFL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.94%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GTECH 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.76%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.64%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
TPL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TPLP 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.48%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
TRG 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.84%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.84%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,297 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,896 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.99%)
KSE100 43,230 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,494 Decreased By -96.5 (-0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2022
Business & Finance

FINCA Microfinance Bank introduces new employment benefits

Press Release 22 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Following the recent announcement of its GDIB award win, country’s leading microfinance bank, FINCA Microfinance Bank Ltd Pakistan announces new benefits and policies for its team in Pakistan.

Health and Safety - Prioritizing the health and safety of its employees in the current Covid-19 scenario, FINCA introduces a hybrid working policy for its staff in the head office.

Accordingly to the new program, employees will have the freedom to work for up to 4 days from home after approval from their managers. Apart from this, FINCA employees, can secure medical insurance at reduce rates for both parents. By paying as little as Rs 1000 premium, both parents can get hospitalization coverage up to Rs 250,000 each.

Financial Well Being - In addition to providing a safe working environment, FINCA in order to ensure the financial well-being of its family, has introduce a number of new loan facilities for its employees; all employees are eligible to avail a personal loan up to 6 monthly gross salaries (capped at Rs 3 million) at a subsidized rate and payable in 12-36 months. In addition to this, employees also have the choice converting their future provident fund into a personal loan today. Capped at Rs 3 million, employees can avail the facility and pay back at subsidize rates to the bank.

Flexibility and Mobility for Female Staff - Promoting a more diverse family both inside and outside the organization, has been an integral part of the FINCA DNA in Pakistan. For its female staff, FINCA now offers paid maternity leave of up to three months which can be availed twice during the employment tenure in the bank. FINCA has also introduced subsidized scooter loans for its female staff according to which female staff members can pay 50 percent of the price of the scooter and paying off the remaining amount in easy instalments in over 2 years.

COVID19 FINCA Microfinance Bank Ltd new employment benefits loan facilities

