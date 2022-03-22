ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.12%)
AVN 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-11.48%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FFL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.94%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GTECH 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.76%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.64%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
TPL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TPLP 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.48%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
TRG 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.84%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.84%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,297 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,896 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.99%)
KSE100 43,230 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,494 Decreased By -96.5 (-0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 22 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd       15-03-2022   22-03-2022   60%(F)         11-03-2022     22-03-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd             16-03-2022   22-03-2022   50%(F)         14-03-2022     22-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd #              21-03-2022   22-03-2022                                 22-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd                21-03-2022   22-03-2022   30% B          17-03-2022
Allied Bank Ltd                   17-03-2022   24-03-2022   20%(F)         15-03-2022     24-03-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd             18-03-2022   24-03-2022   10%(F)         16-03-2022     24-03-2022
Askari Bank Ltd                   18-03-2022   24-03-2022   NIL                           24-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd                       18-03-2022   24-03-2022   40%(F)         16-03-2022     24-03-2022
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd #           19-03-2022   24-03-2022                                 24-03-2022
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd.      11-03-2022   25-03-2022
Soneri Bank Ltd                   18-03-2022   25-03-2022   15%(F)         16-03-2022     25-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      19-03-2022   25-03-2022   46.50%(F)      17-03-2022     25-03-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd          20-03-2022   26-03-2022
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd       21-03-2022   28-03-2022   30%(F)         17-03-2022     28-03-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd #        22-03-2022   28-03-2022                                 28-03-2022
Hussein Sugar Mills Ltd #         22-03-2022   28-03-2022                                 28-03-2022
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd                22-03-2022   28-03-2022   50%(F)         18-03-2022     28-03-2022
MCB Bank Ltd                      17-03-2022   29-03-2022   50%(F)         15-03-2022     29-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #       19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                 29-03-2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd                 21-03-2022   29-03-2022   70%(F)         17-03-2022     29-03-2022
United Bank Ltd                   22-03-2022   29-03-2022   60%(F)         18-03-2022     29-03-2022
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                    22-03-2022   29-03-2022   17.5%(F)       18-03-2022     29-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                  22-03-2022   29-03-2022   20%(F)         18-03-2022     29-03-2022
Faysal Bank Ltd                   22-03-2022   29-03-2022   10%(F)         18-03-2022     29-03-2022
The Bank of Khyber                23-03-2022   29-03-2022   5% B           21-03-2022     29-03-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd                   25-03-2022   29-03-2022   15%(F)         22-03-2022     29-03-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd #          22-03-2022   30-03-2022                                 30-03-2022
Summit Bank Ltd                   23-03-2022   30-03-2022   NIL                           30-03-2022
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation         24-03-2022   30-03-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd           24-03-2022   30-03-2022   NIL                           30-03-2022
The Bank of Punjab                24-03-2022   30-03-2022   12.5% B        21-03-2022     30-03-2022
Habib Bank Ltd                    24-03-2022   30-03-2022   22.5%(F)       21-03-2022     30-03-2022
JS Bank Ltd                       24-03-2022   30-03-2022   NIL                           30-03-2022
National Bank of Pakistan         24-03-2022   30-03-2022   10%(F)         21-03-2022     30-03-2022
Cyan Ltd                          24-03-2022   30-03-2022   40%(F)         21-03-2022     30-03-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd #         21-03-2022   31-03-2022                                 31-03-2022
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd #       23-03-2022   31-03-2022                                 31-03-2022
Hira Textile Mills Ltd #          24-03-2022   31-03-2022                                 31-03-2022
Masood Textile Mills Ltd #        24-03-2022   31-03-2022                                 31-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd        24-03-2022   31-03-2022   NIL                           31-03-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd #              25-03-2022   31-03-2022                                 31-03-2022
EFU General Insurance Ltd         25-03-2022   31-03-2022   55%(F)         22-03-2022     31-03-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd            25-03-2022   31-03-2022   105%(F)        22-03-2022     31-03-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd #              26-03-2022   31-03-2022                                 31-03-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan
Ltd                               30-03-2022   31-03-2022
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd #         25-03-2022   01-04-2022                                 01-04-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd #          26-03-2022   01-04-2022                                 01-04-2022
Unity Foods Ltd #                 30-03-2022   01-04-2022                                 01-04-2022
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd                       31-03-2022   06-04-2022   115%(F)        29-03-2022     06-04-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd               31-03-2022   07-04-2022   900%(F)        29-03-2022     07-04-2022
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       06-04-2022   08-04-2022   2450%(F)       04-04-2022     08-04-2022
Systems Ltd                       04-04-2022   11-04-2022   50%(F),100%B   31-03-2022     11-04-2022
JS Investments Ltd                05-04-2022   11-04-2022   NIL                           11-04-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd #        08-04-2022   14-04-2022                                 14-04-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd                   08-04-2022   16-04-2022   NIL                           16-04-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd-B                 08-04-2022   16-04-2022   NIL                           16-04-2022
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd         11-04-2022   18-04-2022   100%(F),
10% B                             07-04-2022   18-04-2022
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd               12-04-2022   18-04-2022   25% B          08-04-2022     18-04-2022
Philip Morris(Pakistan) Ltd       12-04-2022   18-04-2022   NIL                           18-04-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd             12-04-2022   19-04-2022   NIL                           19-04-2022
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Ltd            13-04-2022   19-04-2022   90%(F)         11-04-2022     19-04-2022
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                       15-04-2022   19-04-2022   1500%(F)       13-04-2022     19-04-2022
Shell Pakistan Ltd                06-04-2022   20-04-2022   NIL                           20-04-2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                      13-04-2022   20-04-2022   NIL                           20-04-2022
Tri-Pack Films Ltd                14-04-2022   20-04-2022   130%(F)        12-04-2022     20-04-2022
Atlas Insurance Ltd               14-04-2022   21-04-2022   45%(F),10%B    12-04-2022     21-04-2022
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd.                   14-04-2022   21-04-2022   200%(F)        12-04-2022     21-04-2022
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd.     15-04-2022   21-04-2022   280%(F)        13-04-2022     21-04-2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd       15-04-2022   21-04-2022   NIL                           21-04-2022
BIPL Securities Ltd               15-04-2022   21-04-2022   5%(F)          13-04-2022     21-04-2022
TPL Insurance Ltd                 18-04-2022   25-04-2022   NIL                           25-04-2022
Bata Pakistan Ltd                 19-04-2022   25-04-2022   NIL                           25-04-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd      19-04-2022   25-04-2022   70%(F)         15-04-2022     25-04-2022
Lalpir Power Ltd                  19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
SME Leasing Ltd                   19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
Pakgen Power Ltd                  19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                   20-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
K .S .B . Pumps Company Ltd       20-04-2022   27-04-2022   8.5%(F)        18-04-2022     27-04-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd
(Preference Shares)               20-04-2022   27-04-2022   6%             18-04-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd       20-04-2022   27-04-2022   NIL                           27-04-2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                       21-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Century Insurance Company Ltd.    22-04-2022   28-04-2022   22.5%(F),10%B  20-04-2022     28-04-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd            22-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd.    22-04-2022   28-04-2022   15%(F)         20-04-2022     28-04-2022
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Ltd                          17-05-2022   23-05-2022   15%(F)         13-05-2022     23-05-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd TPL Properties Ltd Engro Fertilizers Ltd

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

China appears to be concerned at evolving situation

OIC-FMs’ moot begins today

Article 63A: President seeks apex court’s interpretation

Mohmand Dam Project: $180m accords inked with IsDB

Over Rs100bn project financing: NPPMCL gets unprecedented response from banks

Customs duty: H1 net collection jumps 42.8pc to Rs477.2bn

Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Mela: Rs7.4bn loans: banks grant ‘spot conditional approvals’

‘Legitimate’ discount in coal prices: Chinese plants asked to pass on benefit to consumers

Import of cars: H1 FED collection grows 408.3pc to over Rs9.428bn YoY

WHT revision under study to reduce cost of doing business: FBR chief

Read more stories