ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.12%)
AVN 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-11.48%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FFL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.94%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GTECH 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.76%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.64%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
TPL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TPLP 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.48%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
TRG 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.84%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.84%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,297 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,896 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.99%)
KSE100 43,230 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,494 Decreased By -96.5 (-0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Scandal-hit Credit Suisse shakes up board with Schwan exit

Reuters 21 Mar, 2022

ZURICH: Credit Suisse shook up its board on Monday, including the departure of its influential vice chair Severin Schwan, as it attempts to draw a line under a series of damaging scandals.

Switzerland’s second largest bank said that Schwan, 54, who was its lead independent director as well as chief executive of Roche, would not stand for re-election to the board of directors at Credit Suisse’s annual general meeting on April 29.

Schwan faced criticism for leading the Swiss pharmaceuticals firm while at the same time acting as vice chair of Credit Suisse, a demanding position as the bank grappled with several risk-management scandals which hit its share price.

Schwan was not immediately available for comment.

Another two of the 13 members of the Credit Suisse board, Kai S. Nargolwala and Juan Colombas, will also not stand for re-election, the bank said in a statement.

The Zurich-based bank said it had nominated Christian Gellerstad to succeed Schwan, who joined the board in 2014 and has been vice chair and lead independent director since 2017.

Credit Suisse CEO says 4% of bank’s wealth management assets held by Russians

Schwan was also a member of the governance and nominations committee which picked Antonio Horta-Osorio as chairman. Horta-Osorio left in January less than nine months into the job after a probe into breaches of COVID-19 rules.

Credit Suisse has been hit by scandals and losses, notably from the collapse of US family office Archegos Capital Management and British financier Greensill Capital.

Shares in the bank, which lost more than 22% of their value last year and a further 14.5% this year, were up 0.5% at 7.63 Swiss francs at 1158 GMT.

Investor representative group Actares said it was pleased that Schwan was going in the wake of the chairman fiasco and the scandals which occurred during the time he was on the board.

The bank said it had nominated Mirko Bianchi, who served as chief financial officer at UniCredit, Keyu Jin, a professor of economics at the London School of Economics, and Amanda Norton, who most recently served at Wells Fargo as group chief risk officer, for election as non-executive members.

Axel Lehmann, who took over as chairman after Horta-Osorio’s abrupt departure, thanked the outgoing board members, saying Schwan and Nargolwala had “helped steer the company through some challenging periods”.

Credit Suisse

