ANL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
ASC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.81%)
ASL 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.96%)
AVN 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-11.1%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FFL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.57%)
GGGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.13%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.41%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PTC 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 29.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.15%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TPL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
TPLP 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.14%)
TREET 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.54%)
TRG 71.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.69%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.9%)
YOUW 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,301 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 14,922 Decreased By -124.2 (-0.83%)
KSE100 43,302 Decreased By -48.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,526 Decreased By -65 (-0.39%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
No magic wand to fix Everton’s problems, says Lampard

Reuters 21 Mar, 2022

Everton manager Frank Lampard said there is no quick fix for the club’s problems after they crashed out of the FA Cup quarter-finals following a 4-0 defeat by Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Marc Guehi, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes struck as Palace eased to victory, leaving Lampard’s side with nothing left to fight for this season apart from their Premier League survival.

Everton, who have spent more years in England’s top flight than any other club, are three points and one place above the drop zone in 17th.

‘Living legend’ Zlatan Ibrahimovic comes to the silver screen

“I don’t have a magic wand to get inside people’s heads and change resilience across the whole squad,” Lampard, who took charge in January, told a news conference. “That’s a work in progress.

“The difficult thing for us is that we don’t have lots of time in terms of the league to do that.

“As frustrating as it is for me, as frustrating as it is for the 4,000 fans who travelled down and the people watching (at home), that’s one we have to fight against.”

Lampard said Everton’s struggles were not down to tactics.

“Tactics showed in the first 20 minutes. Palace couldn’t get out of their half,” Lampard said. “So, when you do things right within that structure, you’ll be alright.

“But if you can’t be clinical in front of goal, you won’t score goals … And if you allow people to stroll into your box and finish with ease, they’ll finish with ease.”

Everton return to league action against West Ham United on April 3 following the international break.

