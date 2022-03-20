ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,328
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,521,513
48324hr
Sindh
573,347
Punjab
504,324
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,930
KPK
218,583
Shehbaz terms attack on Sindh House ‘attack on Pakistan’

INP 20 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday warned to block OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CMF) session if no-confidence motion was not tabled on Monday.

Addressing a press conference after attending a joint meeting of the united opposition in Islamabad to discuss the country’s political situation, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari flanked by PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that we will observe a sit-in outside the National Assembly if they were not allowed to move no-trust motion against the prime minister.

“We will see how the OIC moot takes place in Islamabad”, Bilawal threatened and strongly condemned the attack at Sindh House by PTI workers.

He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to show a magical number of 172 else step down from his post.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif said that whatever happened at Sindh House was not a trivial matter.

PPP terms storming ‘act of terrorism’

He said that the attack on Sindh House was not only about the integrity of Sindh but it was an assault on Pakistan, adding that in a bid to preserve democracy in the country, the Opposition had to swallow a bitter pill and tolerate a lot of things.

“Although the PM accused us [the Opposition] of taking a bribe, the government’s allies are testifying that we did not take a single penny from anyone”, said Shehbaz.

PDM and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the opposition has the required number to dethrone PM Imran Khan. He also condemned the attack on Sindh House.

Fazl claimed that the opposition has won the war against the incumbent government.

