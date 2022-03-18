ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
At least 816 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began, UN says

Reuters 18 Mar, 2022

GENEVA: The UN rights office (OHCHR) said on Friday that at least 816 civilians had been killed and 1,333 wounded in Ukraine through to March 17.

Most of the casualties were from explosive weapons such as shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes, OHCHR said.

The real toll is thought to be considerably higher since OHCHR, which has a large monitoring team in the country, has not yet been able to verify casualty reports from badly-hit cities like Mariupol.

