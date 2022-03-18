Emirates SkyCargo carries out logistics of 60m Covid-19 vaccine doses to Pakistan

KARACHI: Emirates SkyCargo has carried out logistics of 60 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Pakistan becoming the first foreign air cargo carrier to achieve the feat of transporting more than 25 percent of the total Covid-19 vaccines administered in the country.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Emirates SkyCargo, the airfreight division of Emirates airline, has been a key global player in the air distribution of Covid-19 vaccines and other relief materials and essential commodities to help communities combat the pandemic.

The cargo service transported the Covid-19 vaccine doses on over 35 flights from Dubai since 2021 and the carrier continues to bring in further shipments of vaccines to support the national Covid-19 vaccine administration programme.

According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), over 101 million Pakistanis received full vaccination.

Pakistan imported various brands of vaccines from a number of countries including China, Germany, USA. The logistics of vaccination is a very sophisticated task involving careful transportation from one country to another at a control temperature.

“Emirates SkyCargo continues its strong commitment to Pakistan by transporting goods to and from Pakistan – connecting Pakistan to more than 140 destinations across our network.

Since March 2021, we have transported over 60 million doses of vaccines to Pakistan on more than 35 flights from our hub Dubai. The bulk movement of vaccine doses to the country began in August 2021 when Pakistan was experiencing the peak of its third wave of Covid,” said Faisal Yaqoob, Cargo Manager Pakistan at Emirates SkyCargo.

Emirates SkyCargo offers sophisticated cool chain solutions for pharmaceutical cargo with Emirates Pharma – a specialised three-tiered air transportation product designed for temperature sensitive pharmaceuticals and backed by Emirates’ state of the art GDP certified pharma infrastructure at its cargo hub in Dubai. Emirates’ airfreight division continues to play a key role in transporting essential medical supplies into Pakistan, such as pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, face masks, and lab test kits other than the vaccine doses.

Emirates SkyCargo offers cargo connectivity through more than 55 weekly flights to and from five cities in Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Sialkot.

Emirates SkyCargo is a key global player in the air distribution of Covid-19 vaccines and other relief materials and essential commodities during the Covid-19 pandemic. Till date, the carrier has transported more 900 million doses of vaccines around the globe on its flights connecting more than 140 destinations across six continents.

