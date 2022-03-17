PTCL Group concludes month-long campaign on gender equality

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) & Ufone celebrated International Women’s Day through a comprehensive month-long campaign to promote gender equality at workplace under the theme #BreakingTheBias.

The campaign has been in line with the PTCL Group’s long-term commitment to women empowerment and participation across all fields. To reinforce the message, PTCL Group has been running digital campaign on social media platforms, where employees are seen making pledges to break the bias against women.

A special event was organized to celebrate International Women’s Day at PTCL HQ in Islamabad. Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan and e-Governance, Tania Aidrus graced the event as Guest Speaker. President and Group CEO, PTCL and Ufone, Hatem Bamatraf, Group VP, Talent Strategy and Analytics, and Dr Hannah Haikal, along with senior management and employees from PTCL & Ufone were also present at the event.

On the occasion, Hatem Bamatraf, President & Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone, shared his thoughts and reiterated the Group’s commitment towards women empowerment and inclusion. He said, “We are proud to be part of this global movement to end gender bias and exclusion at the workplace. Moreover, PTCL Group is keen to provide an equal opportunity platform to all its employees, regardless of their gender to fully participate and grow. Over the years, we have not only ensured significant gender parity across the organization but also continue to explore various avenues to promote gender inclusivity and acceptance at PTCL & Ufone.”

