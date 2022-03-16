ANL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.35%)
ASC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.2%)
ASL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
AVN 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.05%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
FFL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
FNEL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.09%)
GGL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
GTECH 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.25%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.54%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
PTC 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SNGP 32.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
TELE 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
TPL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TPLP 23.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.89%)
TREET 31.41 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.65%)
TRG 77.37 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.6%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.46%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
YOUW 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
BR100 4,391 Increased By 32.6 (0.75%)
BR30 15,710 Increased By 187.8 (1.21%)
KSE100 44,007 Increased By 286.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,020 Increased By 97.9 (0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BMW cuts car unit profit forecast due to Ukraine war

Reuters 16 Mar, 2022

BERLIN: BMW lowered its profit margin expectations for its automotive segment for 2022 due to the war in Ukraine, the German carmaker said on Wednesday.

BMW Group now predicts its earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin in its car segment in a range of 7-9% due to the war’s effects on production.

Without the impact of war, the company would have targeted a range of 8-10%, it said.

BMW triples pre-tax earnings with high prices, top-end vehicle sales

The premium carmaker, which sold a record 2.52 million vehicles last year despite semiconductor shortages, reported a 10.3% earnings margin for 2021, its highest since 2017.

BMW said production interruptions should continue to be expected due to the war, adding it was able to continue to source parts from western Ukraine and was maintaining a high level of flexibility in its production network to minimize disruption.

The company said the war in Ukraine made it difficult to give accurate guidance for 2022 and that it could not factor any potential long-term implications of the war into its forecast.

Supply bottlenecks for semiconductor components are also likely to remain an issue, said BMW, which does not expect the situation to improve until the second half of 2022.

BMW, which more than doubled pre-pandemic earnings in 2021 to 16 billion euros ($17.67 billion), said it expects a significant increase in pre-tax profit for the current year as a result of the full consolidation of BMW Brilliance in China.

BMW German carmaker

Comments

1000 characters

BMW cuts car unit profit forecast due to Ukraine war

Pakistan to lift all Covid-19 related restrictions

OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook

Oil prices climb as Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks stoke volatility

ECC approves Ramazan package for entire population

OMCs’ PDCs up to Mar 31st: ECC approves another Rs11.73bn as suppl grant

July-Feb textile group exports soar 26.08pc to $12.61bn YoY

Minimising build-up of expenditure arrears: Finance Division approves guidelines on commitment control

Exploration of oil, gas: Body formed to fine-tune Model Production Sharing Agreement draft

India missile firing may endanger regional peace, points out army

AGP admits civil service rules are binding on Centre

Read more stories