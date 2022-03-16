ANL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.72%)
ASC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.74%)
ASL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.06%)
AVN 88.75 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.45%)
BOP 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
CNERGY 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
FFL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
FNEL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
GTECH 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.96%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.98%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 35.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.29%)
PACE 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.77%)
PIBTL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.76%)
PRL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SNGP 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.63%)
TELE 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.84%)
TPL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TPLP 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.94%)
TRG 77.72 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.05%)
UNITY 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.68%)
WAVES 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.71%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.24%)
BR100 4,425 Increased By 66.9 (1.53%)
BR30 15,815 Increased By 292.8 (1.89%)
KSE100 44,255 Increased By 535.3 (1.22%)
KSE30 17,122 Increased By 199.2 (1.18%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Palm oil may bounce into 6,548-6,686 ringgit range

Reuters 16 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may bounce into a range of 6,548 ringgit to 6,686 ringgit per tonne, following the completion of a wave c from 7,268 ringgit.

The completion of this wave is strongly suggested by its five-wave structure and a stabilization of the price around a support at 5,966 ringgit.

The purpose of the bounce could be covering a gap forming on March 14.

Support is at 6,104 ringgit, a break below which could cause a fall into 5,744-5,855 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, the contract found a support at 5,757 ringgit. It is bouncing towards 6,113 ringgit.

The current speculation is the contract may consolidate in the range of 5,757-6,113 ringgit for a few days before seeking its next direction.

A break above 6,113 ringgit could open the way towards 6,555 ringgit while a break below 5,757 ringgit may signal a continuation of the downtrend towards 5,400 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

