97 children killed since start of Ukraine war: Zelensky

AFP 15 Mar, 2022

OTTAWA: Ninety-seven Ukrainian children have died since the start of Russia’s invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday in a speech to Canada’s parliament, pleading once more for allies to “expand” their support for Kyiv.

In the video address, the Ukrainian leader accused Russia’s military of “destroying everything: memorial complexes, schools, hospitals, housing complexes.”

“They’ve already killed 97 Ukrainian children,” Zelensky said.

“We’re not asking for much. We’re asking for justice, for real support, which will help us to prevail, to defend (ourselves), to save lives,” he said, receiving a standing ovation from lawmakers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced sanctions against 15 more Russian officials, including “government and military elites who are complicit in this illegal war.”

The move brings the number of Belarusian, Russian and Ukrainian individuals and entities sanctioned by Ottawa since the start of the war last month to nearly 500.

“Vladimir Putin’s blatant disregard for human life is unacceptable,” the Canadian leader said, while praising Zelensky as an inspiration.

More Ukraine-Russia talks scheduled as attack on base kills dozens

“Democracies around the world are lucky to have you as our champion,” he said, vowing that Ukraine “can count on our unwavering and steadfast support.”

Zelensky thanked Canada for the sanctions as well as military equipment and humanitarian aid.

But, he said, “unfortunately this just did not bring an end to the war.” “We all need to do more to stop Russia, to protect Ukraine.”

“Please expand your efforts to bring back peace in our peaceful country,” he said.

