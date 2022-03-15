Palm falls 3% as China COVID surge stokes demand worries

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell 3% on Tuesday, extending losses to a fourth session, as fresh COVID-19 curbs in key buyer China fuelled concerns about demand amid jitters over top producer Indonesia’s export restrictions.

Investors were also closely watching for new policy changes in Indonesia after the country expanded a rule requiring companies to sell 30% of their planned exports domestically.

Palm plummets nearly 10% as rival Dalian oils, crude weaken

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 196 ringgit, or 3.08%, to 6,165 ringgit ($1,465.07) a tonne during early trade.

Fundamentals