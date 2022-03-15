ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
ASC 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
AVN 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.45%)
CNERGY 5.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
FNEL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
GGL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.88%)
GTECH 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
KOSM 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.37%)
MLCF 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PACE 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PRL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.29%)
TELE 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
TPL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TPLP 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
TREET 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.23%)
TRG 75.24 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.33%)
UNITY 22.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
WAVES 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
WTL 1.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
BR100 4,310 Increased By 13.2 (0.31%)
BR30 15,214 Increased By 85.9 (0.57%)
KSE100 43,416 Increased By 48.6 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,807 Decreased By -13.7 (-0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Palm falls 3% as China COVID surge stokes demand worries

Reuters 15 Mar, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell 3% on Tuesday, extending losses to a fourth session, as fresh COVID-19 curbs in key buyer China fuelled concerns about demand amid jitters over top producer Indonesia’s export restrictions.

Investors were also closely watching for new policy changes in Indonesia after the country expanded a rule requiring companies to sell 30% of their planned exports domestically.

Palm plummets nearly 10% as rival Dalian oils, crude weaken

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 196 ringgit, or 3.08%, to 6,165 ringgit ($1,465.07) a tonne during early trade.

Fundamentals

  • China reported a steep jump in daily COVID infections on Tuesday, with new cases more than doubling from a day earlier to a two-year high as a virus outbreak expanded rapidly in the country’s northeast.

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.3%, while its palm oil contract was down 2.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade declined 1.1%.

  • Oil prices slid to a two-week low on continued ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, making palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • Palm oil may retest a support at 6,104 ringgit per tonne, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards 5,744 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

