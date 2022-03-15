Wateen, Cisco collaborate with Beaconhouse

KARACHI: Wateen Telecom Limited and Beaconhouse have partnered to provide managed internet services over SD-WAN across the school network. The partnership agreement was signed by Beaconhouse CEO Kasim Kasuri and CEO Wateen Telecom Adil Rashid.

Senior officials of both companies along with Country Manager Cisco Kashif-ul-Haque were also present at the occasion.

Adil Rashid said with a mission to innovate and enable, Wateen are excited to offer Beaconhouse School System personalised solutions geared for the future. “Wateen is proud to be working towards the shared vision of a smart and digitalized Pakistan”, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022